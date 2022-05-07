WATCH | Connie Ferguson celebrates Shona's life on his heavenly birthday

Shona Ferguson's widow and actress Connie, her daughters and close friends and colleagues found a way to focus on celebrating the late producer on his heavenly birthday as opposed to being swallowed by sorrow due to his absence.

Taking to Instagram, Connie was candid about how much she misses Shona and how different life is without him.

“My Dude, this life thing is just not the same without you. I have stopped trying to understand or asking why. But nine months later, it still doesn’t feel real. My whole life feels like a dream. To say I miss you would be the biggest understatement. To go from doing absolutely everything with someone, and suddenly not have them there with you physically is the most crippling feeling to say the least. Days are long, nights are long, but time seems to have stood still. It’s difficult to put into words how life feels without you around.”

Connie said she was learning to be independent again, but admitted it was a tough. She revealed she depends on God and scripture to get through most days.

“I’m still learning to walk again, to smile, to laugh. Times are hard but God is very present in my life. I’m still able to get up in the morning and do what needs to be done. All glory to Him.

“So today we celebrate you my love. A legend, a man who loved without reservation, whose smile lit up the world, with an echoing laugh that melted hearts. A big guy with a big heart whose sole purpose in life was to positively affect the lives of those he encountered, in person or remotely. We celebrate you man of God. We glorify His name for the time spent with you. The affect you made. The lives you touched and continue to touch. You were and truly are one of a kind! You will never be forgotten Mr Sho.”

Connie added some of her favourite videos of Shona from the archives.