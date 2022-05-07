WATCH | Shauwn Mkhize and Royal AM lend a hand to KZN floods victims

Dressed in all black with her “Royal AM Cares” T-shirt, businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize recruited her family, friends, employees and soccer team to help her bring relief to people who affected by the recent devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

Taking to her Instagram to share the footage, MaMkhize said being able to help left her feeling “fulfilled”.

“This past weekend I gathered my people from @royalam_fc and @royalamsalon. We went to three locations to lend a helping hand to those affected by the #KZNFLOODS. The impact of this disaster is really heartbreaking. I’m glad we were able to show we care. What a fulfilling weekend. To my staff, family and friends, thank you for your hard work and selflessness in making sure our #ROYALAMCARES mandate is followed through.”

MaMkhize joins celebs including Ayanda Ncwane and Sonia Mbele who have come to the aid of victims displaced by the floods.

Watch the video below: