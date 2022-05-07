×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Shauwn Mkhize and Royal AM lend a hand to KZN floods victims

Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
07 May 2022 - 10:00
Shauwn Mkhize has lent a hand to flood victims.
Image: Instagram/ Shauwn Mkhize

Dressed in all black with her “Royal AM Cares” T-shirt, businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize recruited her family, friends, employees and soccer team to help her bring relief to people who affected by the recent devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

Taking to her Instagram to share the footage, MaMkhize said being able to help left her feeling “fulfilled”.

This past weekend I gathered my people from @royalam_fc and @royalamsalon. We went to three locations to lend a helping hand to those affected by the #KZNFLOODS. The impact of this disaster is really heartbreaking. I’m glad we were able to show we care.  What a fulfilling weekend. To my staff, family and friends, thank you for your hard work and selflessness in making sure our #ROYALAMCARES mandate is followed through.”

MaMkhize joins celebs including Ayanda Ncwane and Sonia Mbele who have come to the aid of victims displaced by the floods.

Watch the video below:

More than 400 people died and dozens remain unaccounted for after days of torrential rains saw mudslides and floods wash away roads and bridges and entire homes and buildings collapse, the earth swallowing people whole, burying them deep beneath.

Search and recovery operations to locate some bodies have proved futile due to the unforgiving and vast landscape.

While the lives of thousands have been disrupted as they are left destitute and homeless, the catastrophic floods, which have been described as among the worst in SA’s history, have again brought climate change into sharp focus. 

Experts said they have been sounding the alarm on climate change for years, but authorities have been slow to respond.

Watch this Timeslive video detailing the heartbreak victims of the floods have endured:

