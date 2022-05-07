WATCH | Siya Kolisi playing dolls with his daughter is the cutest thing you will see today

Wondering what World Cup-winning Bok captain Siya Kolisi does when he is not on the field? He is playing dolls with his four-year-old daughter Keziah.

Siya gave fans all the feels when he shared a cute video of the two playing with his daughter’s toys on Instagram.

The two each have a doll and are having a nice father-daughter moment. Fans gushed over him being father goals and Keziah being the luckiest daughter to have a best friend and playmate.

Others hailed him being a role model for men on how they should treat their relationships with their daughters.

“One of the toughest men in the world playing Barbie with his daughter. Such a special moment with all the feels,” one user said in the comments.

“You're a hero. Thank you for being such a great role model for men of the world,” another user wrote.

Another said they enjoyed watching Siya off the field and bonding with his daughter.

“When a little one passes you a Barbie, ou play with the Barbie. [it] does not matter if you [are] the Bok captain.”