×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Siya Kolisi playing dolls with his daughter is the cutest thing you will see today

07 May 2022 - 14:00
Siya and wife Rachel Kolisi have two children.
Siya and wife Rachel Kolisi have two children.
Image: Instagram/ Rachel Kolisi via Joanne Markland Photography

Wondering what World Cup-winning Bok captain Siya Kolisi does when he is not on the field? He is playing dolls with his four-year-old daughter Keziah.

Siya gave fans all the feels when he shared a cute video of the two playing with his daughter’s toys on Instagram.

The two each have a doll and are having a nice father-daughter moment. Fans gushed over him being father goals and Keziah being the luckiest daughter to have a best friend and playmate.

Others hailed him being a role model for men on how they should treat their relationships with their daughters. 

“One of the toughest men in the world playing Barbie with his daughter. Such a special moment with all the feels,” one user said in the comments.

“You're a hero. Thank you for being such a great role model for men of the world,” another user wrote. 

Another said they enjoyed watching Siya off the field and bonding with his daughter.

“When a little one passes you a Barbie, ou play with the Barbie. [it] does not matter if you [are] the Bok captain.” 

Siya and his wife Rachel have two children, Nicholas and Keziah.

Here's a glimpse into other adorable family moments:

PODCAST | What makes our relationships healthy and well

Sharks confirm the return date for captain Lukhanyo Am

The Sharks are looking forward to welcoming back their captain Lukhanyo Am for their final push for a United Rugby Championship (URC) home ...
Sport
1 week ago

Lions pivot Jordan Hendrikse bets on consistency to achieve his Bok goal

He’s been mentioned as one of the young flyhalves who could be roped in as understudies to well-established players
Sport
4 days ago

Dayimani’s perseverance paying off

The latest chapter in Hacjivah Dayimani's storied existence is one of purpose and perseverance.
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I didn't like him’ — Vusi Nova shares his true feelings about Mohale Motaung TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I love you' — Lynn 'Glammy' Forbes celebrates her blended family in DJ Zinhle, ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'She was traumatised' — Chicco Twala recalls Kelly Khumalo phone call the night ... TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Luxury cars and amazing views — Khanyi Mbau reunited with her bae in ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi opens up about his ‘bad’ sex life with Mohale, addresses threesome ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil