TshisaLIVE

'We will never forget you' — Tributes pour in for Siyabonga 'Sdumo' Zubane

07 May 2022 - 18:13 By Joy Mphande
Actor Siyabonga Zubane remembered.
Image: Instagram/ Siyabonga Zubane

Industry colleagues, close friends and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane.

The 23-year-old, popularly known for his role on the telenovela as Sdumo, died on Saturday. 

Fellow cast member and veteran actress Connie Chiume, who plays Sonto on Gomora, confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE saying she was devastated by Siyabonga's sudden passing.

“We are so devastated on why do we keep losing our young kids, our future leaders, talented people like this. What's going on, especially in our industry? We don't know what to say, what to do, something needs to be done,” she said.

The cause of his death was not confirmed but it is believed the young actor took his own life.

Director at M-Net Local Entertainment Channels Shirley Adonisi paid tribute to the actor in a statement to TshisaLIVE, in which she expressed appreciation for his contribution to the Gomora drama series.

“Mzansi Magic is saddened to learn about the passing of the talented Siyabonga Zubane. His first TV debut role in 2017 was on Mzansi Magic’s telenovela Isibaya playing Bhungezi.

“Recently, the young actor played Sdumo on Gomora which resonated with him well as he was born in the township of Alexandra. We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Siyabonga. Your contribution to the television industry will forever be treasured,”  she said.

Siya's co-stars and industry friends expressed how they took the news of his death.

“Siya’s passing is unbelievably painful. So young. So TALENTED. So gentle. May God accept your soul ntwana. Rest,” Gomora’s Leera Mthethwa, who plays the feisty role of Mrs Jackie Hlongwane, wrote.

Read the Twitter posts below:

