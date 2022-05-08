'People are going through a lot' — Howza on using his star power to bring his attention to social issues
Tshepo “Howza” Mosese is on a mission to make a difference in Mzansi, and hosting SABC2's second season of Speak Out has positioned him well to fulfil his purpose.
Speak Out is a factual reality show that assists disgruntled consumers and small business owners who have been scammed, 'taken for a ride', or robbed of their hard-earned money through poor, bad or lack of service and or dishonest business practices.
The media personality and musician told TshisaLIVE he felt that people tend to be oblivious of the challenges some people face and he wanted to magnify them so they can be resolved.
“I like opportunities to cover SA and document what is actually happening out there. People are going through a lot. What's more special about it is when we actually help someone, actively make a difference. Helping people with serious issues that they have been facing for years.” he said.
Howza has been in the entertainment industry for a long time juggling a career in acting, presenting, and music.
Though he hasn't put out a record in over a decade, he has been recording music and was very intentional about the message he was putting in his songs as he wants to use his music to change lives and spark conversation and bring attention to social issues.
“We need to amplify conversation ... I've been under so much pressure to release music. The close friends that have had the privilege to listen to the music. There are songs that I wrote two years ago and are more relevant today than it was then. It's about timing. I am a vessel of God to minister whatever message I bring forth.”
Though close friends have prompted him to release the music Howza says there's more to consider now that the music industry had changed since he went on a hiatus exploring other ventures.
“I had to find my feet in the music business. I never stopped creating even when I was hibernating. I came into the space to be acknowledged as a musician but the vision was much bigger than that, music is just one of the tools.”
Howza says he is still sussing out the right time to release his songs in the current state of the music climate in Mzansi,
“The anticipation is very exciting. It's very exciting for me. Music is one of the biggest aspects of my life. I am a musician before anything else but that space in my life has been a little bit distorted purely based on the SA music industry.
“It's a very broken industry that doesn't accommodate everyone who does it. The talent will maintain you getting that but you're not always guaranteed.”
