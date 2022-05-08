'People are going through a lot' — Howza on using his star power to bring his attention to social issues

Howza has been in the entertainment industry for a long time juggling a career in acting, presenting, and music.

Though he hasn't put out a record in over a decade, he has been recording music and was very intentional about the message he was putting in his songs as he wants to use his music to change lives and spark conversation and bring attention to social issues.

“We need to amplify conversation ... I've been under so much pressure to release music. The close friends that have had the privilege to listen to the music. There are songs that I wrote two years ago and are more relevant today than it was then. It's about timing. I am a vessel of God to minister whatever message I bring forth.”

Though close friends have prompted him to release the music Howza says there's more to consider now that the music industry had changed since he went on a hiatus exploring other ventures.

“I had to find my feet in the music business. I never stopped creating even when I was hibernating. I came into the space to be acknowledged as a musician but the vision was much bigger than that, music is just one of the tools.”

Howza says he is still sussing out the right time to release his songs in the current state of the music climate in Mzansi,

“The anticipation is very exciting. It's very exciting for me. Music is one of the biggest aspects of my life. I am a musician before anything else but that space in my life has been a little bit distorted purely based on the SA music industry.

“It's a very broken industry that doesn't accommodate everyone who does it. The talent will maintain you getting that but you're not always guaranteed.”

