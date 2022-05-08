×

TshisaLIVE

Sarah Langa tells tweeps to swallow their words after Kylie Jenner dons similar look to her at the MET

08 May 2022 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Tweeps praise Sarah Langa for her Avant-Garde Cap after Met Gala event.
Image: Instagram/ Sarah Langa

Sarah Langa has slammed haters who made a mockery of her pink carpet look at the Real Housewives of Lagos after party.

The lifestyle influencer posted a Photoshopped image of the cap-gown avant-garde look she donned while holding a phone showcasing Kylie Jenner's Met Gala look which looked similar to hers.  

Sarah received backlash for her outfit but trolls have since swallowed their words and are now singing her praises after seeing American stars Kylie Jenner and Nicki Minaj wearing caps with their gowns to the Met Gala. 

Read the Twitter posts below:

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at the Real Housewives of Lagos event, Langa said fashion was all about self-expression.

“It is just about expressing yourself I guess. It's the way I express myself, I've always found fashion as  a form of expression, especially because I'm not a very vocal person. I find fashion to be a platform where I can get people to understand who I am or the phase that I'm going through or a place I'm at in my life. That's why it doesn't necessarily have anything to do with anyone's opinion because it's a very personal conversation, a very personal take on the expression.”

Sarah was styled by renowned fashion designer Rich Mnisi and said she want to push boundaries with her outfit.

“I think it's about pushing boundaries and versatility and also just putting yourself in an uncomfortable position. I love Rich and I love from a creative standpoint his opinion and his take on fashion and also how he expresses himself in a fashion sense.

“I find it is really global because it is different and unique. Seeing everyone kind of look alike you lose your identity because if you really want to be true to who you, are you end up standing out and it takes a lot of bravery and courage to do that,” she added.

