Sarah Langa tells tweeps to swallow their words after Kylie Jenner dons similar look to her at the MET

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at the Real Housewives of Lagos event, Langa said fashion was all about self-expression.

“It is just about expressing yourself I guess. It's the way I express myself, I've always found fashion as a form of expression, especially because I'm not a very vocal person. I find fashion to be a platform where I can get people to understand who I am or the phase that I'm going through or a place I'm at in my life. That's why it doesn't necessarily have anything to do with anyone's opinion because it's a very personal conversation, a very personal take on the expression.”

Sarah was styled by renowned fashion designer Rich Mnisi and said she want to push boundaries with her outfit.

“I think it's about pushing boundaries and versatility and also just putting yourself in an uncomfortable position. I love Rich and I love from a creative standpoint his opinion and his take on fashion and also how he expresses himself in a fashion sense.

“I find it is really global because it is different and unique. Seeing everyone kind of look alike you lose your identity because if you really want to be true to who you, are you end up standing out and it takes a lot of bravery and courage to do that,” she added.

