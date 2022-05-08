'Why are you lying?' — Blue Mbombo kills rumours she's dating Glad Afrika chairman
Reality TV star and model Blue Mbombo has slammed rumours that she is romantically linked to chairman of Glad Afrika Auswell Mashaba.
This comes after a local Twitter user claimed that Auwell was the father of Blue's newborn baby.
Blue said the Twitter user was out to spread lies to gain attention on social media.
“No dude, this isn’t cool. Why are you lying unprovoked? You can’t ruin people’s names for likes and retweets.”
The businessman has not entertained the TL rumour.
This is not the first rumour speculating about who the father of her baby is. There was speculation that amapiano musician DJ Sumbody was her mystery man.
In early April, Blue Mbombo revealed she had given birth to a baby girl and expressed her gratitude at her daughter's safe arrival.
“Entrusted and rewarded, thank you Father. Nine months in preparation of falling in love for a lifetime. This has been the most fulfilling journey ever. Truly humbled by your grace.” she wrote.
Blue thanked her baby daddy and twin sister Brown Mbombo for support throughout her maternity journey.
“I’m so proud of myself for pushing for only 26 min without epidural. Also grateful for the support from my man, twinny (Brown Mbombo), midwife and doula. I almost got discouraged for wanting natural birth, many said I was 'brave'. I laughed because I’m not ... I’m a woman! Welcome baby duchess. You are loved,” she wrote.
