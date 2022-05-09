×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Here’s why Cassper won’t make a noise about the new Zara sneaker range

09 May 2022 - 06:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Cassper Nyovest said he would rather come out with a new shoe and keep it moving, instead of getting entangled in a Twitter debate about his shoe
Cassper Nyovest said he would rather come out with a new shoe and keep it moving, instead of getting entangled in a Twitter debate about his shoe
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest has chosen to remain quiet and keep his head down and not be involved in a debate over his sneaker on the socials.

Cassper saw a tweet in which he was tagged about a new sneaker from international clothing retailer Zara that had a striking resemblance to his and instead of commenting the rapper chose peace.

A tweep urged the rapper to speak up, claiming the retailer's similar sneaker amounts to “theft”.

“Be very loud this is theft! Asoze kaloku beke le beke Zara steals SA designs?! They're not Mr Price kaloku.”

However instead of taking up arms Cassper wanted to focus on the bigger picture.

“Mxm. If there's one guy who will never win this battle on Twitter or any social media platform, it's me. I would rather just come out with a new shoe and keep it moving. I'm excited about our new drop coming later this year. The ROF 990s doing well, the at a good stable rate,” tweeted Cassper

When he virtually launched Root of Fame on July 8 2021, he said the inspiration kicked in when the country was under Covid-19 restrictions

“My fame didn’t matter. For the first time in my life it was useless. I then asked myself how I can package this fame and sell it. I had to make a product that not only is associated with my name but also gives people a taste of how it feels to be me. I had to dig deep into the roots, hence the name ‘Root Of Fame’.”

It's not the first time a clothing giant has been lambasted for constantly “stealing” other people's ideas for profit. Laduma of Maxhosa by Laduma sought legal action last years against the clothing retailer over his signature Xhosa-inspired sock collection.

Laduma  expressed his feelings about it on Instagram, and said he was determined to fight Zara in a court of law. 

“I’ve had a few copyright infringement cases in the past, and won majority of them, but Zara took this one to great extremes. My lawyers are dealing with this matter, fully understanding that this is Zara’s business model. Regardless of such we will enforce our entitlement of laying criminal charges under the SA Copyright Act, 98,” he wrote.

In a statement issued to TshisaLIVE by Zara it said it had removed the socks from its online and physical stores. 

Zara's holding company, Inditex, said it viewed the allegations seriously. 

“Inditex, the parent company of Zara, has the utmost respect for individual creativity and takes all claims concerning third party intellectual property rights very seriously. As a preventive action, the process to immediately remove this item both from stores and online was activated at the moment this situation was brought to our attention,” read the statement provided to TshisaLIVE.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Cassper Nyovest's celebrates sneaker's first debut on Jozi billboard

This is one of Cassper's proudest moments.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'The music got me here' — Cassper says he owes everything he has to music

"The popularity of my music afforded me all these opportunities which I grabbed with both hands."
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

‘It’s self-hate’ — Cassper Nyovest responds to the Bathu and Drip saga

"What we are not going to do is hate on Drip and Bathu. That's self-hate, taking us 10 steps back."
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Cassper enters the shoe market - Here’s what we know about his #LegacyDeal

Cassper Nyovest signed the R100m deal with Drip Footwear owner Lekau Sehoana on Tuesday
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Gomora' actor Siyabonga Zubane — who played Sdumo — has died TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Luxury cars and amazing views — Khanyi Mbau reunited with her bae in ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | 'I’m happy to see him out there and gradually healing' — Mome on Zola 7 TshisaLIVE
  4. 'BBM' runner up Themba still can't believe his fans raised more than R200k for ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I don't like to be disrespected' — Rebecca Malope responds to apology from ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil