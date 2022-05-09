Here’s why Cassper won’t make a noise about the new Zara sneaker range

Rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest has chosen to remain quiet and keep his head down and not be involved in a debate over his sneaker on the socials.

Cassper saw a tweet in which he was tagged about a new sneaker from international clothing retailer Zara that had a striking resemblance to his and instead of commenting the rapper chose peace.

A tweep urged the rapper to speak up, claiming the retailer's similar sneaker amounts to “theft”.

“Be very loud this is theft! Asoze kaloku beke le beke Zara steals SA designs?! They're not Mr Price kaloku.”

However instead of taking up arms Cassper wanted to focus on the bigger picture.

“Mxm. If there's one guy who will never win this battle on Twitter or any social media platform, it's me. I would rather just come out with a new shoe and keep it moving. I'm excited about our new drop coming later this year. The ROF 990s doing well, the at a good stable rate,” tweeted Cassper

When he virtually launched Root of Fame on July 8 2021, he said the inspiration kicked in when the country was under Covid-19 restrictions

“My fame didn’t matter. For the first time in my life it was useless. I then asked myself how I can package this fame and sell it. I had to make a product that not only is associated with my name but also gives people a taste of how it feels to be me. I had to dig deep into the roots, hence the name ‘Root Of Fame’.”