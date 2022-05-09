×

TshisaLIVE

‘It’s called maturity’ — AKA hits back at troll after posting picture of DJ Zinhle

09 May 2022 - 15:00 By Joy Mphande
Kiernan "AKA" Forbes wished ex-girlfriend and baby mama DJ Zinhle a happy Mother's Day.
Image: Via Instagram

Kiernan “AKA” Forbes reacted to a troll questioning the rapper's intentions after he posted a picture of her ex-girlfriend and baby mama DJ Zinhle for Mother's Day. 

On Sunday, AKA shared pictures of his mother Lynn Forbes and an image of DJ Zinhle with their daughter Kairo, wishing them a happy Mother's Day.  

Though it's been nearly two years since the Fela In Versace and DJ Zinhle separated, there are tweeps divided by how the former couple have managed to co-parent and remain civil with each other.

AKA shut down a hater who felt it strange for him to post DJ Zinhle while dating rapper Nadia Nakai.

It’s called maturity. Being an adult. Try it. It’s lit,” he wrote. 

After AKA's break up with DJ Zinhle, the rapper entered a relationship with Anele "Nelli" Tembe. 

The pair were engaged before his fiancée died in April 2021 after allegedly falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town.

Marking Anele's death anniversary on April 11 2022, AKA took to his Instagram timeline to say  he wished his family could heal from her tragic death and celebrate her life together.

I’ll remember this day for the rest of my life. Every day I pray for the healing of your family and my family. I hope one day we can all come together and pay our respects to you and your memory at the same place and same time,” he wrote.

AKA has since found love again with Nadia. The two stars went public with their relationship in early March after sharing a video on Instagram of them sharing a kiss while out at Orthodox VIP Lounge in Johannesburg, and they are seemingly going strong.

