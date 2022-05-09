Khabonina Qubeka set to launch a new online store for her natural products

Khabonina Qubeka is on a mission to educate people about health and wellness as she gears up to launch her online store.

The launch, set to take place on May 7 at Parktown, Johannesburg, will see Khabonina unveiling new products including scented soaps, tissue oils, gels and mat bags.

“I'm excited to grow in the business ... Before people were buying sea moss from me and talking health and wellness, now my clients needed another way to access my products. Because these people would send direct messages on with enquiries, I decided to add a blog to it to keep people informed,” she told TshisaLIVE.

When Khabonina started hosting SABC1's Dijo Le Bophelo show, she said she was introduced to a new world while interviewing doctors and dietitians who educated her about the food industry and led to her becoming vegetarian.

Since then, Khabonina said, that transition made her want to help other people know more about health and their bodies.

“Through doing the show, I stopped eating meat. This is how I am able to advise people. When I started it was hectic discovering how many people were sick,”

A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Tshepong Stimulation Centre in Katlehong.

“I've always felt that passion for the kids. I used to have a lot of dance sessions at schools. I think that the focus should be on them, they need love and care,”

Khabonina says there's a lot to look forward to now as she is currently shooting a Netflix film and a big drama series she could not speak about as she's set to appear on SABC1's Makoti, playing the role of a pastor.

“You are not ready, there's so much that's still in the works it's a blessing.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.