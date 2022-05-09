Mohale laughs off rumours he ‘wants’ 50% of Somizi’s estate
Mohale Motaung reacted to claims that he is fighting to obtain half of Somizi Mhlongo's estate.
This after local Twitter user Musa Khawula, who has been sharing rumours about celebrities on his timeline, reported that Mohale was demanding 50% of Somizi’s estate, which he claimed had three beneficiaries including him, his baby mama actress Palesa Madisakwane and daughter Bahumi.
It's been several months since Somizi confirmed he and his estranged husband Mohale were getting a divorce following a fallout laced with abuse allegations. Though the pair have not revealed whether it is finalised, social media slander about their relationship continues.
Mohale laughed off the claims, saying the Twitter user should contact him should he want factual information.
“E fang (give) Musa Khawula my number so he can at least report factual news,” he wrote.
E fang Musa Khawula my number - so that he can atleast report factual news ?😭🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/j4w2pI6LDn— Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) May 8, 2022
TshisaLIVE reached out to Mohale but he declined to speak about the matter.
The new season of Somizi's show Living The Dream With Somizi has had tongues wagging on social media after he opened up about his marriage to Mohale.
In one episode, tweeps were shocked to find out Somizi and Mohale never signed documentation to officiate their marriage. On the show attorney Hopwell Sathekge said the nature of their marriage entitles Mohale to 50% of Somizi’s estate.
David Thomson, senior legal adviser at Sanlam Trust, explained to TshisaLIVE that if a spouse can prove the marriage exists, they can claim a percentage of the estate.
“A marriage is a marriage. The Maintenance of Surviving Spouses Act applies. The Divorce Act also applies and both parties may seek redress in terms of the divorce.
“The default regime is in community of property, unless an ante-nuptial contract was concluded before the marriage was entered into. So it may well be that if the parties were married and now divorce in a court of law, the joint estate will be split 50/50.”
