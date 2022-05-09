Mohale laughs off rumours he ‘wants’ 50% of Somizi’s estate

Mohale Motaung reacted to claims that he is fighting to obtain half of Somizi Mhlongo's estate.

This after local Twitter user Musa Khawula, who has been sharing rumours about celebrities on his timeline, reported that Mohale was demanding 50% of Somizi’s estate, which he claimed had three beneficiaries including him, his baby mama actress Palesa Madisakwane and daughter Bahumi.

It's been several months since Somizi confirmed he and his estranged husband Mohale were getting a divorce following a fallout laced with abuse allegations. Though the pair have not revealed whether it is finalised, social media slander about their relationship continues.

Mohale laughed off the claims, saying the Twitter user should contact him should he want factual information.

“E fang (give) Musa Khawula my number so he can at least report factual news,” he wrote.