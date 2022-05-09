SNAPS | Here’s how Mzansi celebrities celebrated Mother’s Day
Sunday was Mother's Day and celebs didn't hold back sharing sweet moments with their followers on socials.
While many were spoiled on the day, some celeb mums chose to share how much of a gift their little bundles of joys are, and that it is because of them that they are called "mom".
Here are a few celeb moms who flooded socials on Mother's Day.
Boity Thulo
The rapper and media personality honoured her mother and all the women who played roles in her life. The rapper posted a picture of her together with her mom, grandmother and sister all rocking in pink.
Tshepi Vundla
The media personality celebrated by showing her babies some love. She took to Instagram to share that her children mean the world to her.
K Naomi Phakathi
The first-time mom and newlywed TV personality said she wouldn't be a mom if it weren't for her daughter.
“I wouldn’t be a mother if it weren’t for my beautiful daughter, my princess, Baby P. It hasn’t been an easy journey but it’s been worthwhile. She is my absolute blessing. Thank you for choosing me. I love you with all my heart.”
Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize
MaMkhize was woken up with so much love from her family. She got a great start to the day when Sbahle brought her beautiful flowers and wrote in the captions: “Ohhhh my baby girl Sbahle Mpisane woke me up. I love you baby girl.”
Nonku Williams
Nonku was spoiled rotten by her children and shared a video on Instagram of her daughter Nothile and her son bringing her cake, tea and flowers.
Singer and song writer Nia Pearl
Nia released the song Makubenjalo, which is an to ode all mothers, and in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE the star gushed about her mother's strength.
“I find it so incredible that she is so soft and warm with everyone but still commands respect. She knows who she is and is very steadfast on that. She also lets you be whoever you want to be and loves you for exactly that.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.