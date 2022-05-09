SNAPS | Here’s how Mzansi celebrities celebrated Mother’s Day

Sunday was Mother's Day and celebs didn't hold back sharing sweet moments with their followers on socials.

While many were spoiled on the day, some celeb mums chose to share how much of a gift their little bundles of joys are, and that it is because of them that they are called "mom".

Here are a few celeb moms who flooded socials on Mother's Day.

Boity Thulo

The rapper and media personality honoured her mother and all the women who played roles in her life. The rapper posted a picture of her together with her mom, grandmother and sister all rocking in pink.