Vusi Nova slams claims he paid ‘R3k & beer’ to writer of his 'Ndincede' single

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Vusi Nova said he was “saddened and disappointed” to see the report as they had contacted him to let him clear the air and yet they “published whatever their angle was”.

He was on good terms with the family and making sure Tanky would receive her fair share of the royalties.

“Myself, Tanky and her family are on the same page. We are both writers of the song and we share royalties 50/50. I think people are trying to f**k up something that's great and it's sad. Everything is legit. Can people just let us be. We are cool, everyone else is trying to make this thing as something that it's not,” he said.

On claims that he bought alcohol for the songwriter, he said it was meant for a celebration when he visited the family.

“I went to visit her and there were a lot of people there so I thought let me buy drinks for everybody. People are making that out to be a bad thing. We were just having fun. It's annoying.

“I don't know where they got that [R3,000 figure] from. But yes, I bought booze for everyone there because we were having fun, listening to the music, the song, and people were dancing,” he said.