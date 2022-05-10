Christian Kazadi’s death under investigation as family asks for donations

Christian Kazadi's family have asked for privacy and patience following the death of the model and actor.

Christian died on May 2, in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo, after arriving from the first Forbes 30 under 30 Africa Summit in Botswana.

There has been speculation surrounding his death with unverified claims making the rounds on social media that Christian was allegedly killed by Congolese police officers.

The brother of the deceased, actor Joe Kazadi, fuelled the reports in a recent tribute post to Christian when he said he was saddened his brother was allegedly murdered.

“I am sorry our own killed you at home, where you supposed to be safe. I am sorry we weren’t there to protect you,” he wrote.

In a statement shared by his brother Patrick Kazadi, the family said they would preserve Christian's legacy and were distraught by his untimely death that is under investigation.

“The circumstances surrounding his death are devastatingly heartbreaking and under investigation. The family is asking for privacy and patience in this tough time.”

Read the full statement below: