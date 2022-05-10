e.tv confirms 'medical' drama 'Durban Gen' got canned

This year marks the end of the road for e.tv drama series Durban Gen.

A statement shared with TshisaLIVE on Monday by e.tv confirmed the hospital drama was coming to an end in January 2023.

Durban Gen first aired in October 2020 and has since attracted 2.7-million viewers.

“The decision to decommission the daily drama is part of a business strategy which includes the ongoing review of the on-air lifecycle of all our shows.

“e.tv continues to look forward to fulfilling its mandate of producing exceptional and relevant local content and the production has successfully achieved its part of the obligation throughout the past two years.”