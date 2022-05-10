×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Musa Keys gets 'lap dance' from fans during his performance

10 May 2022 - 11:00 By Joy Mphande
Singer Musa Keys fans straddle on stage.
Singer Musa Keys fans straddle on stage.
Image: Twitter

Musa Makamu, popularly known as Musa Keys, has caused a frenzy on social media while on his international tour.

The Limpopo-born amapiano star is halfway through his 17-destination tour and he's pulling out all the stops.  

During his performances in Harare and Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, this past weekend, Musa got a bit naughty with his fans as they gave him a lap dance on stage.

While he had dozens of female fans swarming to get his attention at the event, Musa made it known that he would spend the night with his “boys”.

“After beautiful weekend, I still go back to no home cooked meal, just gonna be me and my plaques and the boys,” he wrote on his Instagram stories.

Watch the videos below:

Meanwhile, an unidentified young woman has gone viral after pleading with Musa Keys to acknowledge her before taking off for his event in Bloemfontein.

“Musa Keys please, I love you ... I waited long specially for you. I'm going with you guys. I love Musa Keys with all my heart,” the fan said before running after the moving car.

Since his hit song Salema in 2020, Musa Keys is fast growing his international star status and his music tour has set him on the right path to achieving that. 

This month Musa is also scheduled to tour the UK and US.

Speaking of his stardom, Musa said he felt he still had a long way to go before considering himself famous.

“After Samarian Boy (first album) in 2020, I think that's when people started to know who I am. But to me, I don’t think I am famous enough. I still have a long way to go. I want to reach international stardom where my music is known all over the world,” Keys told Sowetan.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Musa Keys shares how he didn’t think he was ‘good enough’ as a singer

“I never sang at church but that’s where I started playing piano. I never thought I was good enough for church."
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

SNAPS | Amapiano star is all loved with his beau

Musa Keys is besotted with his girl
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Amapiano star Musa Keys talks about manifesting his success, alter egos & more!

"Being sweet has influenced my aura in making music, I became smooth."
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I don't like to be disrespected' — Rebecca Malope responds to apology from ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Mohale laughs off rumours he ‘wants’ 50% of Somizi’s estate TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Gomora' actor Siyabonga Zubane — who played Sdumo — has died TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘It’s called maturity’ — AKA hits back at troll after posting picture of DJ ... TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘He’s hurting’ — Lady Du responds to her father DJ Choc hurling insults at her TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil