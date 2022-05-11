'Everyone pushing this agenda should be ashamed of themselves' — Vusi Nova

Musician Vusi Nova is tired with people who keep spreading lies about Ndincede songwriter Tanky-Tanky “Nteng-teng” Mabutho.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared that he has had enough of these rumours doing the rounds about her being a drunkard.

“I’m sick & tired of people making umama uTengza a desperate drunk who will settle for a case of beer for a chorus she wrote. Everyone pushing this agenda should be ashamed of themselves! It’s enough!”

City Press reported Vusi had paid Nteng-Nteng R3,000 and a crate of beer for her contribution to his hit song Ndincede.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Vusi Nova dismissed the claims and said he was “saddened and disappointed” to see the report as they had contacted him to let him clear the air and yet they “published whatever their angle was”.