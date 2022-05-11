×

'Everyone pushing this agenda should be ashamed of themselves' — Vusi Nova

“I’m tired of people making umama uTengza a desperate drunk who will settle for a case of beer for a chorus she wrote,” said Vusi Nova.

11 May 2022 - 12:30 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Singer Vusi Nova has had enough of people labelling his songwriter a desperate drunk who will settle for a case of beer
Image: Instagram/ Vusi Nova

Musician Vusi Nova is tired with people who keep spreading lies about Ndincede songwriter Tanky-Tanky “Nteng-teng” Mabutho. 

Taking to Instagram, the star shared that he has had enough of these rumours doing the rounds about her being a drunkard.

“I’m sick & tired of people making umama uTengza a desperate drunk who will settle for a case of beer for a chorus she wrote. Everyone pushing this agenda should be ashamed of themselves! It’s enough!”

City Press reported Vusi had paid Nteng-Nteng R3,000 and a crate of beer for her contribution to his hit song Ndincede.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Vusi Nova dismissed the claims and said he was “saddened and disappointed” to see the report as they had contacted him to let him clear the air and yet they “published whatever their angle was”.

He was on good terms with the family and making sure Tanky would receive her fair share of the royalties.

“Myself, Tanky and her family are on the same page. We are both writers of the song and we share royalties 50/50. I think people are trying to f**k up something that's great and it's sad. Everything is legit. Can people just let us be. We are cool, everyone else is trying to make this thing as something that it's not,” he said.

Vusi went to visit Tengza, as he affectionately calls her, and shared their moments together on his Instagram timeline.

“Sharing some of my moments with the rock star Tengza tengza. Guys she is so much fun and her sense of humour😂 unmatched. Cava the wave”

