Moonchild collaborates with UK rap star Trillary Banks on ‘Cute’ single
Moonchild's domination in the amapiano, gqom, grime, pop, house and R&B genres has her making waves in and beyond the borders of Mzansi.
Ahead of her long-awaited album set to release in June, Sanelisiwe Twisha, popularly known as Moonchild, has shared a new single, Cute, featuring UK star Trillary Banks.
“The song is about bad boss bitches with big dick energy who look fly while they're running their shit. We can be cute, so our power might look unthreatening, but don't be fooled, we’re powerful and we're here to f**k s**t up!” Moonchild said in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE.
Trillary said she was excited about the collaboration and to meet the SA-born star in person and share the spotlight with her while touring UK together.
“Recording the track was a cool, fun experience. I love the Two Inch Punch production. Meeting Moon in person was also great. We were able to go to a gig and vibe at the studio,” she said.
Moonchild has become well-known for unapologetically spreading her message of female empowerment, and her double album is set to continue her mission.
Having worked with renowned international stars Gorillaz, whizz kid, and Beyoncé, Moonchild has been able to broaden her reach.
The first side of the album is a journey through the different moods and aspects of her personality; the second side leads into a clubbier amapiano space.
“[My music is about the] liberation for women, in the bedroom, in the boardroom, knowing your power... I need to be heard by a lot of people”. she said.
“I think that, with this album, I’ve managed to piece all the different parts of me together, because I’m known for different things in different parts of the world. I think you get to know me better with Phases — all the different sides of me.”
Moonchild plans to fly the South African flag high around the world, and bring attention to more of Mzansi's talent abroad, and she's done that by collaborating with rappers: Blxckie on “ULi” and Sir Trill on “Soyenza”.
Moonchild's album, Phases will be released via Transgressive Records and Gallo Record Company on June 10.