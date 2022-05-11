Moonchild collaborates with UK rap star Trillary Banks on ‘Cute’ single

Moonchild's domination in the amapiano, gqom, grime, pop, house and R&B genres has her making waves in and beyond the borders of Mzansi.

Ahead of her long-awaited album set to release in June, Sanelisiwe Twisha, popularly known as Moonchild, has shared a new single, Cute, featuring UK star Trillary Banks.

“The song is about bad boss bitches with big dick energy who look fly while they're running their shit. We can be cute, so our power might look unthreatening, but don't be fooled, we’re powerful and we're here to f**k s**t up!” Moonchild said in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE.

Trillary said she was excited about the collaboration and to meet the SA-born star in person and share the spotlight with her while touring UK together.

“Recording the track was a cool, fun experience. I love the Two Inch Punch production. Meeting Moon in person was also great. We were able to go to a gig and vibe at the studio,” she said.