TshisaLIVE

Mihlali and Thuli P give rumours that they were 'involved' with Edwin Sodi the side eye

12 May 2022 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Mihlali Ndamase and Thuli P remain mum on rumours of alledgely dating Edwin Sodi.
Image: Instagram/ Mihlali Ndamase / Thuli Phongolo

Actress Thuli Phongolo and influencer Mihlali Ndamase have seemingly reacted to their names being listed on Edwin Sodi's alleged hit list of celebrities he's been involved with.  

This after a local Twitter user, Musa, alleged the two stars were on the list of celebrities who dated the businessman.

While Mihlali and Thuli P's names shot up Mzansi's trends list due to the list, they remained mum, posting only GIFs and obscure posts.

Meanwhile, Minnie Dlamini, who's name appeared on this list, rejected allegations she had an affair with Edwin Sodi during her marriage with estranged husband Quinton Jones.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the former couple rubbished the reports, saying she would pursue legal action against “the relevant parties” who made the allegations.

Read the statement below:

“We have been made aware of various allegations regarding our divorce circulating on social media since yesterday. Without saying much more, all the allegations made are false, damaging, and malicious.

“Fabrications of such a damaging manner are both unnecessary and hurtful in a matter that is already sensitive to us.

“Our shared priority is to remain friends and co-parent our son. We kindly ask that you allow us to go through our private processes without dragging ourselves, our families, and our loved ones into baseless rumours and social media sensationalism. These baseless rumours affect not only us, but our child.

“Considering the nature of the allegations made, legal action will be taken against the relevant parties.”

