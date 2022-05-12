×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Siyabonga 'Sdumo' Zubane: Who was this talented 23-year-old whose life was cut short?

Siyabonga's mother and friends speak.

12 May 2022 - 06:32 By Joy Mphande

Thobile Zubane has spoken about her shattered heart ahead of her son Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane's memorial service on Thursday, expressing hope she will get some answers after the 23-year-old's tragic death on May 1...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Jub Jub pens a heartwarming message to Kelly Khumalo on Mother’s Day TshisaLIVE
  2. Mohale laughs off rumours he ‘wants’ 50% of Somizi’s estate TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I don't like to be disrespected' — Rebecca Malope responds to apology from ... TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘It’s called maturity’ — AKA hits back at troll after posting picture of DJ ... TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘Time for me to spill the tea’ — Mohale Motaung secures another bag TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil