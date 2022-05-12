×

TshisaLIVE

‘Skeem Saam’ actor Thabiso ‘Paxton’ Molokomme graduates cum laude at UJ

‘I’m so extremely proud of myself’

12 May 2022 - 06:00 By constance gaanakgomo and Joy Mphande
Thabiso Molokomme said his achievement shows that working hard and praying can get one anywhere.
Image: Instagram/ Thabiso Molokomme

Skeem Saam actor and TV presenter Thabiso Molokomme graduated recently with top honours. 

The 20-year-old, who graduated with a diploma in operations management, shared his exciting news on his Instagram.

The star, who plays lead character Paxton Kgomo in Skeem Saam, said he secured 20 distinctions in his diploma from the University of Johannesburg and graduated cum laude.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Thabiso said he worked hard and is planning to study further but not in the traditional stream.

“Exciting is an understatement. I worked long mornings, days and nights to achieve it and I'm so extremely proud of myself. This shows that having big goals, praying and working hard can get you anywhere. I do plan on studying further but I won't be enrolled for traditional modes of education.”

He celebrated his milestone with close friends and family and plans to create more celebratory moments and memories.

“On the night of my graduation I went out of for dinner with my family and close friends. Ever since I graduated I told myself I won't eat breakfast, lunch nor dinner in my home. I will go out to eat. I'm also flying myself to Cape Town to celebrate this magical achievement as well as my 21st birthday.

Though he already had a foot in the door in showbiz, the actor and TV presenter said he was always going to walk the path of bagging an education.

“I come from a well-educated family, so regardless of being in entertainment my family would have not allowed me to be without a qualification. Education has given me intellectual confidence and opened doors of inspiration. It enables me to use my voice to empower and inspire so many people, both young and old, in our county.”

The star was among the cast the SABC1 daily drama introduced as new actors in January. They have been portraying grade 8 pupils and tackling new storylines. 

Speaking to SowetanLIVE at the time, Thabiso said starring in the drama would change his life.

“I know Skeem Saam will change my life, but at the same time will enable me to inspire so many young people in a positive way, not only from my province [Limpopo] but our continent,” said Molokomme.

