We had big plans for him: Colleagues praise 'really gifted' Siyabonga Zubane

Siyabonga Zubane's memorial highlighted the great talent that he was in acting and dance.

A memorial service for the former Gomora star was held at the Joburg Theatre on Thursday. His colleagues could only sing his praises and speak of the great success that was before him.

Seriti and Gomora executive producer Lulu Hela read a speech reflecting on the first time she met Siyabonga, in 2019 during the first-season auditions of the drama series.

“To know Siyabonga was to love Siyabonga, he was just one of those people. Anyone who knew him, loved him. It's still strange to speak about him in the past tense,” she said.

Lulu said they had big plans for Siyabonga's character on the show, Sdumo, and was sad they would never come to fruition but she praised him for creating some of the most memorable scenes on the show.

“We had really exciting plans for his character. It breaks our hearts that this had to come to a standstill ... He was a really gifted performer, loved acting with all his heart and was always prepared.”