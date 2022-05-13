×

TshisaLIVE

Major League DJz sell out UK show and reveal collabos in next project

13 May 2022 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
The Major League DJz are rubbing shoulders with some of Hollywood's elite.
Image: Instagram/ Major League

Major League DJz are on their way to achieving their mission to take amapiano to the world.

DJz were beaming with pride when announcing they had sold out a show at Parallel nightclub in Amsterdam on Friday.

Speaking exclusively to BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Jeremiah Asiamah, Major League DJz reveal the star-studded feature list for their next album, which includes Jorja Smith, Tinie Tempah, Ty Dolla $ign, Mahalia and Stefflon Don. They also hinted at a possible Drake collaboration.

Major League DJz discussed what fans could expect from their next album.

“We’re going international vibes. We’re trying to make it African melodies, but English vocals”.

Asked by Asiamah whether they could confirm names on the album, the SA twin brothers said: “OK, OK, Jorja Smith, Mahalia, Ty Dolla Sign and ... Tinie Tempah.”

They also hinted that they were waiting on a potential collaboration with hip-hop superstar Drake: “But we need the big OVO [Drake] to confirm, that’s what we need.

“So let’s get this right, we’re expecting a Major League DJz project featuring Tinie Tempah, Mahalia, Jorja Smith, Stefflon Don ... and maybe even a Drake?” asked the host, to which the brothers confirm: “Yeah, and Ty [Dolla Sign].”

Major League DJz are the SA DJ duo of Bandile Mbere and Banele Mbere. Over the past few years they have taken the world by storm, most recently performing at the iconic music festival, Coachella, bringing the sounds of amapiano to the global stage.

