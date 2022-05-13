Mpho wa Badimo reveals she went into depression after her sangoma initiation

BBM Mzanzi winner Michelle “Mpho wa Badimo” Mvundla has opened up about her initiation journey to become a Sangoma.

In an interview on DJ Sbu's podcast The Hustler's Corner, she said she suffered from depression after she went through hardships while in initiation school.

She finished her training and went home in July 2016.

“So I came back on July 23 2016 and that is when I went into depression, because at home they didn't know what I had experienced and I also didn't know how I was going to tell them."

She went out and drank alcohol with friends until her ancestors gave her an ultimatum, which she called a turnaround that led her to her becoming a practising Sangoma.

Watch the full interview here: