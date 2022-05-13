×

TshisaLIVE

Mpho wa Badimo reveals she went into depression after her sangoma initiation

13 May 2022 - 07:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Mpho wa Badimo said things changed for the better when she accepted her path
Image: Instagram/ Mpho Wabadimo

BBM Mzanzi winner Michelle “Mpho wa Badimo” Mvundla has opened up about her initiation journey to become a Sangoma.

In an interview on DJ Sbu's podcast The Hustler's Cornershe said she suffered from depression after she went through hardships while in initiation school.

She finished her training and went home in July 2016.

“So I came back on July 23 2016 and that is when I went into depression, because at home they didn't know what I had experienced and I also didn't know how I was going to tell them." 

She went out and drank alcohol with friends until her ancestors gave her an ultimatum, which she called a turnaround that led her to her becoming a practising Sangoma. 

Watch the full interview here:

Mpho spoke about her experience in the Big Brother house when she was a panellist at Castle Milk Stout Ancestors' Day panel discussion.

“I really believe it was not by coincidence. I went there to represent a black child who walks with elders. I had to protect the sacredness of the community I stand for.

“There so many things I couldn't do, like burning incense. Even me taking snuff on the show was looked at as something dirty and it was also our own black youth who were saying those things. It was sad to hear.

After winning BBM Mpho wa Badimo has been making power moves. She announced on Twitter recently there's loads more in store for her fans.  

“Been working on some amazing projects and signed on a few dotted lines, kuhle la siyakhona. God and Abadala have been nothing but kind and amazing to me. I’m grateful above everything else,” she tweeted.

