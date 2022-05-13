×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Trevor Noah mourns the death of his grandmother Frances 'Gogo' Noah

“She passed away peacefully in her sleep and blessed us with one final Mother’s Day which she enjoyed to the fullest.”

13 May 2022 - 08:34 By Joy Mphande
Trevor Noah celebrates the life of his late grandmother, Frances Noah.
Trevor Noah celebrates the life of his late grandmother, Frances Noah.
Image: Instagram/Trevor Noah via Kevin Mazur/GettyImages

Trevor Noah is mourning the death of his grandmother Frances “Gogo” Noah.

The Daily Show host took to his Instagram timeline on Thursday, announcing that his 95-year-old grandmother passed away peacefully in her sleep.

Trevor Noah shared a tribute to his grandmother, reminiscing on time spent with her. 

“This morning [Thursday] our family laid to rest the oldest member of our clan, Frances Noah, or as most of us referred to her, Gogo. My grandmother was born in 1927 and though she was 95, she still had the best memory of us all. Every moment spent with her felt like a magical journey through time where she would recount all of the family’s greatest joys, losses, achievements and milestones.

“Her house in Soweto wasn’t just a home, it was a refuge, a place where other women would come when they had no place to go, a place where members of the community would gather to pray together every week, a place where everyone was guaranteed to feel the love emanating from her mighty chest.”

WATCH | Trevor Noah visits his gogo Koko in Soweto

Trevor Noah host of The Daily Show took a camera crew along to visit his gogo in Soweto during his recent visit to South Africa.
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

Because Trevor Noah has spoken about his relationship with Gogo on several occasions and even featured her in an episode on The Daily Show in 2018, fans had grown to love Gogo.

The comedian acknowledged the condolences received, saying he was celebrating her life.

“I know many of you grew to love Gogo from afar and I thank you for the condolences and the blessings you’ve sent in her memory. I’ve cried all week celebrating the greatest 'movie' I’ve ever watched.

“A story that began with my first breath and ended with her last. A woman who showed me the truest definition of unconditional love. She passed away peacefully in her sleep and blessed us with one final Mother’s Day which she enjoyed to the fullest. Hamba Kahle Gogo.” 

Veteran talk show host and businesswoman Felicia Mabuza-Suttle was among the many voices that sent condolences to Trevor Noah.

RIP Gogo! Your Gogo is definitely at peace seeing you doing so well @Trevornoah. We are proud of Gogo's upbringing.” he wrote.

Read the tributes below:

WATCH | Trevor Noah asks fans to donate to Gift of the Givers on 'The Daily Show'

Trevor Noah brought awareness to the KZN floods that saw more than 40,000 people displaced.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

‘Greatest entertainment export from Africa’ — Trevor makes SA proud as White House Correspondents dinner host

Trevor Noah flew the SA flag high at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Here’s why Trevor Noah decided to grow his 'fro

Trevor remembered the magic of his gravity-defying afro and he hasn't looked back since!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

'Please don’t use words’ — This is the picture Trevor Noah wants at his funeral

"At my funeral, please don’t use words. Just show this pic. Well, I mean, if you have other angles of this moment feel free to use those as well," ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Jub Jub pens a heartwarming message to Kelly Khumalo on Mother’s Day TshisaLIVE
  2. Zahara opens up about her financial woes and her house being auctioned TshisaLIVE
  3. Slikour says he ‘never’ offered Nota Nando’s 1/4 chicken as payment TshisaLIVE
  4. Siyabonga ‘Sdumo’ Zubane's life to be celebrated at memorial service TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘Time for me to spill the tea’ — Mohale Motaung secures another bag TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail