WATCH | Moments from Siyabonga Zubane’s memorial service

Siyabonga's colleagues from Gomora, Connie Chiume and the shows executive producer Lulu Hela, his close friend Bongani Ngobese and uncle Bongikosi Zubane, among others, took to the podium with tributes to the late star.

Opening with a gospel hymn, Connie said she was sad to grieve the life of a promising young talent.

“It's difficult to stand here and talk about a young talent, creative, a child we were all still looking forward to seeing how far he'd go. We are crying for Siya, but what has happened has happened.”

The Gomora star got emotional, lamenting the mystery why many young lives were being lost in the entertainment industry.

“Who do we hand over the baton to when our children are dying like this? What is going on with our youth? We have a problem, not just in the arts, generally we have a problem, maybe especially in our industry.”