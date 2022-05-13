×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Moments from Siyabonga Zubane’s memorial service

13 May 2022 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
Gomora star, Siyabonga Zubane's life celebrated at The Joburg Theatre.
Image: YouTube

Siyabonga Zubane's memorial at the Joburg Theatre on Thursday, was a celebration that encapsulated his love for the art and entertainment.

Siyabonga Zubane who was a colleague, friend, son and brother, died on May 1.

The ceremony began with an opening prayer, followed with speeches and multiple performances from Elton and The Band, to Lyrical Hustler Bambelela, Mabhozza was TV, Showstoopers and Hush SA which captured the young actors young spirit, and love for music.

Siyabonga Zubane's memorial service at The Joburg Theatre.
Image: YouTube

Siyabonga's colleagues from Gomora, Connie Chiume and the shows executive producer Lulu Hela, his close friend Bongani Ngobese and uncle Bongikosi Zubane, among others, took to the podium with tributes to the late star.

Opening with a gospel hymn, Connie said she was sad to grieve the life of a promising young talent.

“It's difficult to stand here and talk about a young talent, creative, a child we were all still looking forward to seeing how far he'd go. We are crying for Siya, but what has happened has happened.”

The Gomora star got emotional, lamenting the mystery why many young lives were being lost in the entertainment industry.

“Who do we hand over the baton to when our children are dying like this? What is going on with our youth? We have a problem, not just in the arts, generally we have a problem, maybe especially in our industry.”

Veteran actress, Conie Chiume at Siyabonga Zubane's memorial service.
Image: YouTube

During the ceremony, artist Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje — painted a portrait of Siyabonga.

The Zimbabwean-born artist took to his Instagram timeline penning his tribute to him.

“Rest in peace my hero, you did your part. We will watch the archives, thank you.” he wrote.

Siyabonga Zubane funeral will take place at Klipfontein community Hall on Sunday.

