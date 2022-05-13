×

TshisaLIVE

'When Siya is alone, he overthinks' : friends remember Siyabonga Zubane

13 May 2022 - 09:00 By Joy Mphande
Siyabonga Zubane's uncle Bongikosi Zubane and longtime friend Bongani Ngobese at his memorial service.
Image: YouTube

Siyabonga's close friends and family remembered the late actor and dancer as a respectful and talented young man who loved art and had a promising future as an entertainer.

His close friend, Bongani Ngobese, met Siyabonga when they were doing their first year at Tshwane University of Technology in Pretoria where they shared a room and many meals together.

Bongani recalled moments when he wished Siyabonga would open up and talk.

“I really can't believe I'm standing at the memorial of Siyabonga. We go way back ... Siya was a chilled man ... very quiet. You know him as a forward person, but that's what the public thinks. When Siya is alone, he overthinks. When you asked Siya what his problem is, he'd smile and ask you the same question. When it was time for him to speak, he'd dance.

“That boy was amazing. His emotions were left on that stage every single time,” he said.

The friend said Siyabonga “knew one day he'll be gone and live inside of us”.

“When your fame doesn't link up to your fortune, it's a problem ... May he be the last artist to pass on without any benefits, how dare you do three seasons and not have benefits.”

Siyabonga's uncle Bongikosi Michale Zubane said he would always remember Siya's happy spirit.

“I don't know what to say, there's a lot of things that I can say about him. He's never changed, he's someone who's always happy. I don't remember of him being angry.”

RECORDED | Siyabonga Zubane's family and friends celebrate his life at memorial service

Siyabonga Zubane died on May 1, aged 23.
