DBN Gogo’s star keeps shining after she makes the RADAR Spotify list
Spotify today announced six African artists joining RADAR, the music streaming giant’s programme dedicated to the spotlight and discovery of emerging artists across the world, and Mzansi's DBN Gogo made the cut.
The list of artists from Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and SA includes Ayra Starr, Black Sherif, Victony, BNXN and Buruklyn Boyz.
The artists follows in the footsteps of other African talents including Elaine, Willy Cardiac, Tems and Focalistic who joined the programme in 2020 and were exposed to new global fan communities on the platform as a result.
Gogo shared the happy news on her platforms.
“It gives me so much joy to bring back our RADAR Africa programme, and to do so within a deservingly bigger and better format. It is so important we continue to identify and find ways to offer developing artists a fair chance at success on and off platform. We have six outstanding ones from the region to begin with, and look forward to sharing their journey while we provide the resources to elevate them to the next level of their respective careers, and hopefully make thousands more Spotify fans around the world,” said Phiona Okumu, head of music Spotify Africa.
Since its launch, RADAR has driven an increase in listening and furthered fan-artist connections. As part of the programme, the artists will receive editorial, on-platform and off-platform support from Spotify to help broaden their fan bases.
As part of its Global Hub launch, Spotify will prioritise the promotion of RADAR playlists, RADAR podcasts, Spotify Single, and priority releases from RADAR artists across all regions.
