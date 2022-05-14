DBN Gogo’s star keeps shining after she makes the RADAR Spotify list

Spotify today announced six African artists joining RADAR, the music streaming giant’s programme dedicated to the spotlight and discovery of emerging artists across the world, and Mzansi's DBN Gogo made the cut.

The list of artists from Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and SA includes Ayra Starr, Black Sherif, Victony, BNXN and Buruklyn Boyz.

The artists follows in the footsteps of other African talents including Elaine, Willy Cardiac, Tems and Focalistic who joined the programme in 2020 and were exposed to new global fan communities on the platform as a result.

Gogo shared the happy news on her platforms.