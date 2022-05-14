Ma'Mkhize beams with pride dropping off her granddaughter for her first day of school

Shauwn “Ma'MKhize” Mkhize is a proud grandmother after witnessing the first moments of her granddaughter's first day of preschool.

Her granddaughter, fondly known as Baby Flo, daughter of her son Royal AM chairperson and musician Andile Mpisane and DJ Sithelo Shozi.

Ma'Mkhize took to her Instagram timeline on Monday marking the occasion and reflecting on the experience.

“Today has been such a special day, our little princess started school. Seeing her go to school and fit in with other kids has truly been the highlight of my day.

“My dearest Flo, this is the start of a new journey for you I hope that you take it all in, learn as much as you can so that you can grow to achieve amazing things. I’ll be there every step of the way cheering you on.” she wrote.

