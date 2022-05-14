Ma'Mkhize beams with pride dropping off her granddaughter for her first day of school
Shauwn “Ma'MKhize” Mkhize is a proud grandmother after witnessing the first moments of her granddaughter's first day of preschool.
Her granddaughter, fondly known as Baby Flo, daughter of her son Royal AM chairperson and musician Andile Mpisane and DJ Sithelo Shozi.
Ma'Mkhize took to her Instagram timeline on Monday marking the occasion and reflecting on the experience.
“Today has been such a special day, our little princess started school. Seeing her go to school and fit in with other kids has truly been the highlight of my day.
“My dearest Flo, this is the start of a new journey for you I hope that you take it all in, learn as much as you can so that you can grow to achieve amazing things. I’ll be there every step of the way cheering you on.” she wrote.
Watch the video below:
Ma'MKhize is a grandmother of two children birthed by Andile Mpisane's ex-girlfriend Sithelo.
The reality TV star is quick to play mama bear protecting her children and grandchildren on social media.
Earlier this year Ma'Mkhize called on people to stop dragging her grandchildren on social media as they were innocent.
“As a parent I think it is important that we protect our kids from unnecessary or premature exposure. These are kids guys and let’s not rob them of their innocence by involving them in the 'cruelty' and the harsh realities of this world.” she wrote.
Andile is set to welcome his third baby with his wife Tamia Mpisane and Ma'MKhize could not be more proud as she anticipates the baby's arrival.
“I’m so happy for you guys. Being a parent is not easy but I’m confident you and Andile will be great parents together. Siyabonga Makoti (thank you) ” Ma'Mkhize wrote.
