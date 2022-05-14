Slikour hits back at Big Xhosa’s claim that Slikour snubbed him & his songs
“Slikour stop playing victim. Stop the narrative that everything I say or do I'm chasing clout,” said Big Xhosa.
Rapper Siya “Slikour” Metane and Slikour Online boss is unbothered with Big Xhosa's recent song where he claimed his work was snubbed on Slikour's site.
Taking to Twitter, Slikour said he was happy that the rapper was using them to shine.
“Truthfully no-one in my team even knows I was speaking to Big Xhosa but even if he uses us to shine we happy for him,” wrote the rapper
Big Xhosa replied to Slikour's tweet and refused to be labelled as a clout chaser.
Truthfully no one in my team even knows I was speaking to Big Xhosa but even if he uses us to shine we happy for him https://t.co/iLHgUSytL6— Siya Metane (@SiyaMetane) May 9, 2022
“Slikour stop playing victim. Stop the narrative that everything I say or do I'm chasing clout. Truth is you and the hip hop community don't consider me as part of your culture and I'm OK with that. But I refuse to be reduced to a 'clout chaser' whenever I speak my truth.”
In his mentions a follower urged him to keep his head down and focus on making music.
“Silence is loud. The few under your comments are gaslighting you. The same platform he is talking on, you can reach . Your voice matters. I’ve seen the love you get. Addressing these people here just make you look like you’re playing victim. Drop that music & climb the ladder,” wrote the follower.
Big Xhosa gained stardom when he released a diss track aimed at the renowned artists in the SA hip-hop industry earlier this year.
The rapper opened up about being overwhelmed late last year on Instagram and he showed gratitude towards his fans who have been supportive of him
“I've never really took a moment to appreciate and thank you guys for the support you have shown to me. You have changed my life. Ever since I became Big Xhosa I've never really struggled for anything financially, I have been able to provide for myself and my loved ones. I'm not rich, nor do I got everything I want, but I am blessed. And I owe all that to the people, it is you guys who discovered me and made me who I am,” he wrote.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Slikour stop playing victim. Stop the narrative that everything I say or do I'm chasing clout. Truth is you and the hip hop community don't consider me as part of your culture and I'm okay with that. But I refuse to be reduced to a "clout chaser" whenever I speak my truth. https://t.co/gN5QPpRE2g— Big XHOSA (@bigxhosa_) May 9, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.