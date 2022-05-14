Slikour hits back at Big Xhosa’s claim that Slikour snubbed him & his songs

Rapper Siya “Slikour” Metane and Slikour Online boss is unbothered with Big Xhosa's recent song where he claimed his work was snubbed on Slikour's site.

Taking to Twitter, Slikour said he was happy that the rapper was using them to shine.

“Truthfully no-one in my team even knows I was speaking to Big Xhosa but even if he uses us to shine we happy for him,” wrote the rapper

Big Xhosa replied to Slikour's tweet and refused to be labelled as a clout chaser.