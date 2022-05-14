×

TshisaLIVE

The Soil excited to take Mzansi on a music journey at next concert

14 May 2022 - 16:00 By TshisaLIVE
The Soil plans to take fans on a melodic trip from then to now.
Image: Supplied

After nearly 18 years of making music together, the multi-platinum selling three-piece a cappella group The Soil will take the audience on a beautiful storytelling experience at the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace on June 24 and 25.

Defined as kasi-soul, the group’s music comprises contemporary township grooves  blended into an eclectic mix of musical genres such as jazz, hip hop, Afro-pop  and soul.

The boisterous trio — made up of Buhle Mda, Luphindo Ngxanga and Ntsika Fana Ngxanga — hail from Soweto and their love for their country and its rich culture is the driving force behind their hauntingly beautiful lyrics and distinct sound.

“We’re armed with beautiful songs from our upcoming album and tracks from our earlier work  so be ready to be taken down memory lane, kasi-style.  We intend to travel with you through songs and narrate the journey from where it all began until now,” Buhle said.

The soil is ready to give fans a musical experience like no other, says Buhle.
Image: Supplied

For their two-night run at one of Joburg’s landmark venues, fans, new and long-standing, can look forward to their most beautiful renditions of their award-winnings songs that give a sneak peek into their experiences of life, love, hardships and joy. 

“We have all grown as individuals and musically have delivered solo work too so we’ll share a little bit of Buhle and Ntsika’s solo work too, backed by MASTA P. We’ve come a long way, and these shows will celebrate slices of every chapter.”

“It will be a great two nights of musical extravaganza, so come and celebrate with us,” Buhle said.

Ntsika talks life, music and upcoming concert

"A show that will give them out of body experiences, magical in between moments they wouldn’t have thought were possible."
