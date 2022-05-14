The Soil excited to take Mzansi on a music journey at next concert

After nearly 18 years of making music together, the multi-platinum selling three-piece a cappella group The Soil will take the audience on a beautiful storytelling experience at the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace on June 24 and 25.

Defined as kasi-soul, the group’s music comprises contemporary township grooves blended into an eclectic mix of musical genres such as jazz, hip hop, Afro-pop and soul.

The boisterous trio — made up of Buhle Mda, Luphindo Ngxanga and Ntsika Fana Ngxanga — hail from Soweto and their love for their country and its rich culture is the driving force behind their hauntingly beautiful lyrics and distinct sound.

“We’re armed with beautiful songs from our upcoming album and tracks from our earlier work so be ready to be taken down memory lane, kasi-style. We intend to travel with you through songs and narrate the journey from where it all began until now,” Buhle said.