WATCH | Fans can’t get enough of Donald’s cover of 'This Woman’s Work'
Singer Donald left fans wanting more after he shared a goose bump-giving rendition of Maxwell's timeless classic, This Woman's Work.
Posted on Mother's Day in honour of all mothers and women taking care of children they didn't give birth to, Donald sang his heart out and shared the video on his socials.
Titled “Purpose”, Donald went on to serenade his followers paying special attention to the high and low notes and attempting to duplicate the finesse Maxwell showed off so boldly with the song.
Watch the video below:
His fans couldn't help but gush about his voice.
“It's for this reason I fell in love with your craft. and u as an artist ... paying attention to every note you sing ... for me u will always be the best vocalist in Mzansi,” said one tweep.
“The talent is absolutely amazing. May your career bloom and continue to prosper Donald,” added another.
NOOOOOO Maaan Maxwell needs to see this ,Perfect this guy is gifted , i am crying with pride ♥️👌😭 pic.twitter.com/yxQkDIMIwg— ntsebenzo (@ntsebenzo1) May 8, 2022
While his rendition got him nothing but love, that hasn't been the reaction he gets to his videos or posts on social media.
Last year, reflecting on his time in the entertainment industry, Donald opened up about his experience with cyberbullying.
Donald took to Twitter last Saturday and said he was struggling to comprehend why people have “a problem” with him because of the way they treat him online.
“I’ve suffered so much cyberbullying throughout my career but If you asked half those people why they had a problem with me, they wouldn’t be able to tell you anything substantial, bizarre, but I’m still here kicking a** with my real supporters,” he wrote.
