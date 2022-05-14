×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Fans can’t get enough of Donald’s cover of 'This Woman’s Work'

Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
14 May 2022 - 08:00
Singer Donald gave a nice rendition of Maxwell's timeless classic.
Singer Donald gave a nice rendition of Maxwell's timeless classic.
Image: Insagram/ Donald

Singer Donald left fans wanting more after he shared a goose bump-giving rendition of Maxwell's timeless classic, This Woman's Work.

Posted on Mother's Day in honour of all mothers and women taking care of children they didn't give birth to, Donald sang his heart out and shared the video on his socials.

Titled “Purpose”, Donald went on to serenade his followers paying special attention to the high and low notes and attempting to duplicate the finesse Maxwell showed off so boldly with the song.

Watch the video below:

His fans couldn't help but gush about his voice.

It's for this reason I fell in love with your craft. and u as an artist ... paying attention to every note you sing ... for me u will always be the best vocalist in Mzansi,” said one tweep.

“The talent is absolutely amazing. May your career bloom and continue to prosper Donald,” added another.

While his rendition got him nothing but love, that hasn't been the reaction he gets to his videos or posts on social media.

Last year, reflecting on his time in the entertainment industry, Donald opened up about his experience with cyberbullying. 

Donald took to Twitter last Saturday and said he was struggling to comprehend why people have “a problem” with him because of the way they treat him online.

“I’ve suffered so much cyberbullying throughout my career but If you asked half those people why they had a problem with me, they wouldn’t be able to tell you anything substantial, bizarre, but I’m still here kicking a** with my real supporters,” he wrote.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Donald offers a reward for information on his stolen red mic

Donald says he has prepared a reward for anyone with information about his red mic.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Donald responds to 'Podcast and Chill' hosts, says his red mic was worth R30k

"It’s not funny that I lost the red mic, but this is hella funny."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Cici speaks about why she decided to friend zone Donald

Cici says she values her friendship with Donald and didn't want to date him.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Donald unveils US star Jussie Smollett as his mystery international feature

Donald features 'Empire' actor and singer on his upcoming album.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Siyabonga ‘Sdumo’ Zubane's life to be celebrated at memorial service TshisaLIVE
  2. Kelly Khumalo, Jub Jub pen heartfelt messages to Christian on his birthday TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Gomora' star Nandi Khubone opens up about acting and her mental health TshisaLIVE
  4. Slikour says he ‘never’ offered Nota Nando’s 1/4 chicken as payment TshisaLIVE
  5. Jub Jub pens a heartwarming message to Kelly Khumalo on Mother’s Day TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail