TshisaLIVE

Dumi Mkokstad's wife Ziphozenkosi buys him a GTI for his birthday

Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
15 May 2022 - 10:00
Dumi and Ziphozenkosi Mkokstad love gifting each other with cars.
Image: Instagram/Ziphozenkosi Mkokstad

It seems there's a precedent set in the Mkokstad household to mark important occasions with brand new luxurious or fast cars.

After Gospel star Dumi Mkokstad gifted his wife a new car for giving birth to his first child, Ziphozenkosi returned the favour by buying him a VW GTI for his 30th birthday.

Taking to Instagram to share a snap of her hubby next to his new Vrrrrpha! Zipho said: “I appreciate you so much! I wish I could tell the whole world. We hope you enjoy your soccer toy. Nani and I love you love you so much. To many many more birthdays together!”

In the comments section, clearly over the moon, Dumi expressed how much he loved his new ride and his wife for being one of a kind. 

“Wyiiiii yinhle imoto yami love ... Aibo Aibo! It’s perfect. Thank you so much love for my B-day gift. I love you guys so much,” he said.

All as the people commented on how they wished their wives could buy them GTIs.

Check the ride out below:

Last month, Ziphozenkosi gave her husband a “Best Husband Award” for the love and support he's shown her since she fell pregnant.

The couple welcomed their first baby together and Zipho shared that Dumi has been amazing.

She thanked him for his presence in her life and the amazing push present she got — a Mercedes-Benz.

I have been trying to gather my thoughts and words to really appreciate my husband. I don’t think anything will ever be enough. For being consistent in loving me, for never missing a doctor appointment, for loving every part of me, for praying for me, for my beautiful push present, for honouring every word you vowed to me on our union day, Ngiyabonga Nzimande. Thank you for never letting me go. I appreciate you and love you deeply.”

