TshisaLIVE

'He is unforgettable' — 'Gomora' star Siyabonga Zubane laid to rest

“We give young talent to shine and Siyabonga was one of them”

15 May 2022 - 14:39 By constance gaanakgomo and Joy Mphande
Actor Siyabonga Zubane was laid to rest on Sunday
Image: Instagram/ Siyabonga Zubane

Family and close friends of the late Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane, popularly known for his role on the telenovela as Sdumo, bid him farewell on Sunday at Klipfontein View Multipurpose Hall.

The 23-year-old star died on May 7.  

His obituary revealed the young actor took his own life.

He was described by industry colleagues as a respectful and talented young man who loved art and had a promising future. Similar sentiments and tributes were shared at his memorial that was held at Joburg Theatre on Thursday.

“Working with Siyabonga was commendable. We give young talent to shine and Siyabonga was one of them. It was difficult to write scripts for Siya because he would change everything for the better. He is unforgettable. To the family, thank you for allowing us to use him on our show,”  said director Thabang Moleya.

Ntandazo Ndeyi, who plays Stompie on Gomora, said he was deeply hurt by the actor's passing.

“I am really disappointed that I’ve lost my close friend on set. I am deeply hurt by his death. God knows what’s best. I will dearly miss you boy.”

Tributes on behalf of the crew at Seriti/ Gomora described the late actor as a hardworking individual who took his craft seriously.

“Siyabonga was a hard working guy. There was never a day that he would forget his lines or not pitch for work. He was a hard worker. We will dearly miss him on set,” said casting director Pretty Mkhwanazi.

“Siyabonga gave us a lot of names on set, he was super confident and he knew his role in the industry and we are super proud of him,” said  Kamo Phala, the assistant director on the show.

Siyabonga first foray into the entertainment industry was in 2017 with a stint on Mzansi Magic's Isibaya playing the role of Bhungezi.

The actor went on to play Sdumo, which became his last on-screen offering.

