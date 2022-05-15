Katlego Ncala rubbishes claims she’s dating Xolisa Dyeshana who 'bought her a Bentley'

This is not the first relationship rumour that a celebrity has had to dispel.

Musa Khawula recently alleged that Minnie Dlamini had an affair with businessman Edwin Sodi during her marriage to Quinton Jones, which led to their divorce.

In a joint statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the media personality and Jones denied the reports, saying they were false and “baseless” and that they were looking to take legal action against the Twitter user.

“We have been made aware of various allegations regarding our divorce circulating on social media since yesterday. Without saying much more, all the allegations made are false, damaging, and malicious.

“Fabrications of such a damaging manner are both unnecessary and hurtful in a matter that is already sensitive to us ... Considering the nature of the allegations made, legal action will be taken against the relevant parties.” read the statement.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.