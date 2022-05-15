×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Katlego Ncala rubbishes claims she’s dating Xolisa Dyeshana who 'bought her a Bentley'

15 May 2022 - 16:00 By Joy Mphande
Katlego Ncala rubbishes claims that she is romantically linked with communications mogul Xolisa Dyeshana.
Katlego Ncala rubbishes claims that she is romantically linked with communications mogul Xolisa Dyeshana.
Image: Instagram/ Kat Ncala

Katlego “Kat” Ncala has slammed rumours that her alleged boyfriend bought her a Bentley.

This after local Twitter user Musa Khawula posted a picture of the media personality standing next to a Bentley with reality TV star and model Blue Mbombo, claiming that communications mogul Xolisa Dyeshana had purchased the car for her.

Katlego poured water over the speculations by setting the record straight.

“I don’t own a Bentley and I’m not dating Xolisa,,” she wrote.

This is not the first relationship rumour that a celebrity has had to dispel.

Musa Khawula recently alleged that Minnie Dlamini had an affair with businessman Edwin Sodi during her marriage to Quinton Jones, which led to their divorce.

In a joint statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the media personality and Jones denied the reports, saying they were false and “baseless” and that they were looking to take legal action against the Twitter user.

“We have been made aware of various allegations regarding our divorce circulating on social media since yesterday. Without saying much more, all the allegations made are false, damaging, and malicious.

“Fabrications of such a damaging manner are both unnecessary and hurtful in a matter that is already sensitive to us ... Considering the nature of the allegations made, legal action will be taken against the relevant parties.” read the statement.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Ayanda Thebethe denies dating a married man

"I definitely am not dating nor do I have a child with a married man," said the new mommy.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Mihlali and Thuli P give rumours that they were 'involved' with Edwin Sodi the side eye

Mihlali and Thuli P remain mum while Minnie Dlamini damns allegations of dating Edwin Sodi.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

'RHOD' star Nonku Williams shuts down rumours she's dating Robert Marawa

"Other than the work, there's nothing to say. We are colleagues supporting each other's businesses."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

'Why are you lying?' — Blue Mbombo kills rumours she's dating Glad Afrika chairman

"You can’t ruin people’s names for likes and retweets,” the model and new mom tweeted.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kelly Khumalo, Jub Jub pen heartfelt messages to Christian on his birthday TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘MacG makes it difficult to defend him’ — Tweeps react to recent ‘Podcast and ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Mpho wa Badimo reveals she went into depression after her sangoma initiation TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Gomora' star Nandi Khubone opens up about acting and her mental health TshisaLIVE
  5. Siyabonga ‘Sdumo’ Zubane's life to be celebrated at memorial service TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail