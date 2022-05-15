SNAPS | Yummy mummy alert! Ayanda Thabethe shows off her post-baby bod'
While there has been consensus to ease up the “snap back” pressure on mother's who just gave birth, media personality Ayanda Thabethe said “Hold my phone”, while she left her fans amazed at how fast she's gone back to her snatched waist.
The new mommy has been scarce on the socials since welcoming her baby boy last month.
Taking to Instagram to share a “proof of life” snap, she also revealed her hot post-baby body in a pink, tight-fit unitard.
Check out her snaps below:
The first-time mom shared an emotional video showing a step-by-step journey of her pregnancy right up until the birth of her bundle of joy.
According to the video's cover image, the baby was born on March 16.
“Finally, my forever has come,” Ayanda captioned the video, which shows scenes of her newborn son being delivered via C-section and the medical team can be heard saying he is a big baby.
The 31-year-old later shared that she and her partner — whom she has managed to keep out of the limelight — were expecting a boy earlier this year. Ayanda posted a stunning video to share the news and expressed her gratitude for the new chapter in her life.
“More than my heart can hold. Greater than I deserve. Beyond everything I could ask for. An answer to a secret and nervous prayer. Finally, my forever has come ...” wrote Ayanda.
