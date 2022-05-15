SNAPS | Yummy mummy alert! Ayanda Thabethe shows off her post-baby bod'

While there has been consensus to ease up the “snap back” pressure on mother's who just gave birth, media personality Ayanda Thabethe said “Hold my phone”, while she left her fans amazed at how fast she's gone back to her snatched waist.

The new mommy has been scarce on the socials since welcoming her baby boy last month.

Taking to Instagram to share a “proof of life” snap, she also revealed her hot post-baby body in a pink, tight-fit unitard.

Check out her snaps below: