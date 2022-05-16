Five Deborah Fraser hits that touched Mzansi’s heart
When Deborah Fraser's name is mentioned, a rush of emotions and nostalgia fills the hearts of people who loved her and her music.
Not only was she a gospel artist who managed to speak to the hearts of people, she also appealed to the younger generation who grew up listening to her music.
When news of her death broke on Sunday afternoon, many were shocked and heartbroken.
The star's family confirmed her passing in a statement, revealing the singer died in the presence of loved ones after a short illness.
Social media was filled with tributes, and many reminisced about the hits that gave Deborah her star power and helped them through tough times.
Deborah began her music career in the 1980s as a back-up singer and later released her own album titled Abanye Bayombona.
She had an illustrious career with multiple albums under her belt. She won the SABC Crown Gospel Music award in the Best Female Artist category, among other awards.
Here are five songs from the star we know will take you on a trip down memory lane.
Abanye Bayombona
From the album of the same name, this song became an anthem in Mzansi and gave Deborah her star status.
Ngibe Muhle Nami/Yebo Ngiya vuma
Deborah teamed up with icon Brenda Fassie, who brought her signature voice to the song. One tweep said the two legends are now reunited.
Ndikhokhele
The song that plays in the background while people get ready for church. Her songs bridged the gap between generations in many households.
Nansi Le Nqola
From the same album as the first song on the list. With this album the star became a household name.
Ngeke Ngiyeke Ukuthandaza
Released on her Uhambo album in 2016, for many fans this song will always be etched in time.
Deborah's family have asked for privacy while they grieve, saying more information will be shared in due course.
“As Dr Deborah Fraser's family, we would like to be given space to process and deal with this very tragic situation. The public will be further informed of any developments.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.