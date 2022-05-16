kykNET star Aleit Swanepoel 'passed away in his sleep'
Friends and colleagues of kykNET star Aleit Swanepoel are heartbroken at his passing and have asked for his family to be kept in thoughts and prayers.
Swanepoel's death was confirmed by the Aleit Group, which Swanepoel founded.
“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our founder, Aleit Swanepoel. Aleit passed away in his sleep, and while there is no further information to share at this moment, we ask that you keep his family in your thoughts as they go through this difficult time,”
Aleit was known as an event organiser extraordinaire and seasoned broadcaster.
“Aleit was an innovator, perfectionist, and creative genius whose flamboyant persona and dedication will be greatly missed. We will continue to uphold and nurture his great legacy through all Aleit businesses and entities,” the statement continued.
Tributes have been pouring in for the wedding and event planner who starred in the series Tyd met Aleit.
“Life is so precious and so fragile. Aleit commanded respect and admiration in the hospitality and broadcasting industries. Condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” said one social media user.
Stunned, shocked and devastated to hear of the passing of @AleitSwanepoel— F1sasha (@F1sasha) May 16, 2022
Am so sorry. To all his many friends and his family, may he RIP.
Laughter. Creativity. Bursting with ideas. Remembering @AleitSwanepoel with great sadness. Thanks for all the sweet memories. pic.twitter.com/dTojdPyZf6— Mari-Louis Guy (@marilouisguy) May 16, 2022
Ek sit met 'n knop in die keel. Dit was altyd 'n plesier om met hom 'n onderhoud te doen. Die tipe persoon wat sommer vir jou 'n massiewe bos blomme stuur vir jou verjaarsdag, want hy wil jou bietjie bederf. Liefde en sterkte aan sy nabye vriende en familie 😢 RIV @AleitSwanepoel pic.twitter.com/c7XmCYMSXe— Martelize Brink (@MartelizeBrink) May 16, 2022
Skokende nuus om te hoor @AleitSwanepoel is laas nag in sy slaap oorlede😪 R.I.V Aleit! pic.twitter.com/O6MgFgtjY3— Corné du Preez (@cornedupreez1) May 16, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.