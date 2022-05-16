×

TshisaLIVE

kykNET star Aleit Swanepoel 'passed away in his sleep'

16 May 2022 - 20:12 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Aleit Swanepoel was described as a consummate professional who commanded the room.
Image: Instagram/ Aleit Swanepoel

Friends and colleagues of kykNET star Aleit Swanepoel are heartbroken at his passing and have asked for his family to be kept in thoughts and prayers.

Swanepoel's death was confirmed by the Aleit Group, which Swanepoel founded.

 “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our founder, Aleit Swanepoel. Aleit passed away in his sleep, and while there is no further information to share at this moment, we ask that you keep his family in your thoughts as they go through this difficult time,” 

Aleit was known as an event organiser extraordinaire and seasoned broadcaster. 

“Aleit was an innovator, perfectionist, and creative genius whose flamboyant persona and dedication will be greatly missed. We will continue to uphold and nurture his great legacy through all Aleit businesses and entities,” the statement continued.

Tributes have been pouring in for the wedding and event planner who starred in the series Tyd met Aleit.

“Life is so precious and so fragile. Aleit commanded respect and admiration in the hospitality and broadcasting industries. Condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” said one social media user.

