'Sometimes I wake up feeling as if I'm losing my mind' — a last chat with Deborah Fraser

In a last interview with TshisaLIVE a few weeks ago, Deborah revealed she was hospitalised from February to March this year after falling ill on her way to a gig at Klerksdorp in the North West and had since been wheelchair-bound.

“I was unconscious, even the artists that came there said I should be transported to hospital,” she recalled.

Deborah was due to go to a rehabilitation centre for physiotherapy to help her get back on her feet and was hopeful she would be well.

“I still cannot walk. I think it's because I was in bed for a long time, but I don't know for sure. It's stressful to live a life you're not used to. I'm asking for love, I'm asking for prayers.”

Even after falling ill, the singer was still honouring bookings she received and said at the time she wanted to continue singing because her ailments did not affect her voice.

“I am performing still because there's nothing wrong with my voice or hands, except there's a headache that comes and goes. Plus, I cannot walk. Sometimes I wake up feeling as if I can't think properly, as if I'm losing my mind. Otherwise, I can sit on my wheelchair and sing.”