Somizi spills the tea on fallout with Unathi Nkayi: ‘I never want to speak to her again’

Media personality Somizi Mlhongo said he has no intention of reconciling with his former friend, singer Unathi Nkayi.

In October 2021, Unathi had expressed that she could not be affiliated with anyone who still listened to American singer R Kelly because he is a convicted sexual abuser.

When one of Unathi's followers questioned why she could still be friends with Somizi while he had abuse allegations against him, the former Metro FM presenter denied being friends with him.

In a recent episode of Living the Dream with Somizi, the reality TV star reacted to her comment.

“Honestly, I was shocked, I was disappointed but it is what it is. Sometimes when people show you who they are, you leave them,” he said.

“Someone that I thought we were OK with went public,

“The devil does not want to see me prosper. This day has been a day and a half,” he added.