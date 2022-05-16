Stephanie Ndlovu gushes over her hubby Hungani

Stephanie Ndlovu has taken to Instagram to gush over her hubby Hungani. The Ndlovus have been married for three years and celebrated their anniversary in February.

She said she has grown more in love with Hungani and also shared that their love remains strong despite life's challenges

“I’ve always thought love is love, you love someone and that’s it but when life hits you from every direction and you’re constantly lifting each other up, it is in those moments that love grows so much deeper. Beyond a feeling and more like a deeply rooted tree, unmoved by any storm — it remains standing,” she wrote.

The loved-up couple started dating in 2017, when Hungani joined the e.tv soapie Scandal! And they've have been going strong since.

They revealed that they had tied the knot by sharing a video of their wedding day on their YouTube channel in 2020. The Ndlovu’s Uncut is were the married couple share their life with their followers. They recently shared their thoughts about marriage.