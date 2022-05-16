Stephanie Ndlovu gushes over her hubby Hungani
Stephanie Ndlovu has taken to Instagram to gush over her hubby Hungani. The Ndlovus have been married for three years and celebrated their anniversary in February.
She said she has grown more in love with Hungani and also shared that their love remains strong despite life's challenges
“I’ve always thought love is love, you love someone and that’s it but when life hits you from every direction and you’re constantly lifting each other up, it is in those moments that love grows so much deeper. Beyond a feeling and more like a deeply rooted tree, unmoved by any storm — it remains standing,” she wrote.
The loved-up couple started dating in 2017, when Hungani joined the e.tv soapie Scandal! And they've have been going strong since.
They revealed that they had tied the knot by sharing a video of their wedding day on their YouTube channel in 2020. The Ndlovu’s Uncut is were the married couple share their life with their followers. They recently shared their thoughts about marriage.
Stephanie said though she didn't have any illusions about marriage when she tied the knot, she didn't expect it to be a lot of work.
“I honestly didn't expect marriage to be so much work, being married is a lot of work ... I'm not gonna lie to you and maybe for those who are watching and are married [are] like 'you only start to put in the work like 5 and 10 years' ... No, this marriage was work from the moment we said 'I do'. It's been a lot of work and I didn't expect it, I thought certain things would come naturally.”
Hungani said growing up all he saw was what his parents modelled for him which was “peace, lots of love and good times”.
“I've never heard my parents argue till today or seen or heard them. I've never seen them grumpy at each other. So I had this ideology that when you get married you've found someone where everything is compatible.”
