TshisaLIVE

Tweeps unimpressed with LaConco renting a house to film for #RHOD

16 May 2022 - 11:00 By Joy Mphande
Tweeps question whether Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco should be part of season 3 of #RHOD.
Tweeps question whether Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco should be part of season 3 of #RHOD.
Image: Instagram/ LaConco

The Real Housewives of Durban reunion came with a lot of bombshells and emotions, but one tweeps just can't get over is the revelation that Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco rented a house to film the season.

Part two of the reunion episode, hosted by Donovan Goliath, aired on Showmax on May 13.

In it, LaConco revealed she rented the house the other women thought was hers.

“I did say I’m a tenant there, I don’t own the title deed,” she said of the home she showed on-screen.

LaConco said she preferred to lead a private live because being too open on the show came with "risks and threats",

"I don't think it's being secretive, it's just being cautious because I have lived events with threats and risks. I have decided I'm not going to bring my family into this".

Social media was flooded with reactions to the revelation ,with some applauding her for the move to keep some of her life private, and others slamming her for "crafting her life for the cameras".

Here's a look at some reactions:

