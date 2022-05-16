Tweeps unimpressed with LaConco renting a house to film for #RHOD
The Real Housewives of Durban reunion came with a lot of bombshells and emotions, but one tweeps just can't get over is the revelation that Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco rented a house to film the season.
Part two of the reunion episode, hosted by Donovan Goliath, aired on Showmax on May 13.
In it, LaConco revealed she rented the house the other women thought was hers.
“I did say I’m a tenant there, I don’t own the title deed,” she said of the home she showed on-screen.
LaConco said she preferred to lead a private live because being too open on the show came with "risks and threats",
"I don't think it's being secretive, it's just being cautious because I have lived events with threats and risks. I have decided I'm not going to bring my family into this".
Social media was flooded with reactions to the revelation ,with some applauding her for the move to keep some of her life private, and others slamming her for "crafting her life for the cameras".
Here's a look at some reactions:
That property LaConco shot her home scenes in is not where she lives. 😵💫😵💫😵💫 Yeah, this lady needs to get demoted. She’s literally crafting her life for the cameras. 🤦🏾♂️ #RHODurban #RHODurbanReunion— Ayanda (@lilbourgieboy) May 13, 2022
Nobody is asking her to disclose where she lives as in her address? Lmao! We've seen Annie's house. 🤣— Hazel (@hazelbeing__) May 13, 2022
Also, national security? 😂😂😂 Is Laconco a statewoman?
She goes as far as renting a house she can film in, why??? #RHODurbanreunion sis for your own "safety", don't continue with the show @la_conco— Mamane (@shoke_is_me) May 13, 2022
Kanti that house is not Laconco's wow hey. What exactly is she hiding? Not even bo Oprah are as private as she is gosh. This one ai🚮 #RHODurban— Tsholofelo (@Tsholof65409235) May 13, 2022
