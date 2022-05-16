×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Cassper Nyovest: My life changed when I started asking 'Why not me?'

16 May 2022 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
Cassper Nyovest speaks on how he transformed his life.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

An archived motivational video of Cassper Nyovest that resurfaced has fans inspired by the rapper's success story. 

In the video, the Siyathandana hit maker spoke of how he struggled with self-doubt while he was still trying to make a name for himself.

Cassper said his life only transformed when he began to feel worthy of the blessings that could be out there for him and changed his vision. 

“Coming up, I used to struggle with a lot of things, and one of the things used to be self-doubt, I used to be so hard on myself. I used to ask myself: 'Why me?' ... what makes me so special ...

“Everything changed for me when I changed the question from 'why me, to why not me?' ... I started to demand my blessing ... I worked with vision and everything changed. You need to do away with self-doubt. Start believing in yourself, start demanding your blessing and working towards your vision and everything will change.” he said.

Watch the video below:

Cassper Nyovest also reflected on the journey of his success after his recent trip to his hometown Mahikeng.

The rapper was beaming with pride over how he was able to own a sneaker line, own an alcoholic beverage and have a successful career.

“10 years ago, if you would have told me I would be flying to my home, Mahikeng, in a Private Jet wearing my shoes, drinking Billiato which I own too, I would have said: skang sha sha (don't lie to me). Life turned out amazing for me, I won't lie. I'm feeling like a billionaire right now!!”

