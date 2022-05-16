×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | It is all love! Fan inked with Black Coffee’s face

16 May 2022 - 12:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
DJ Black Coffee is feeling the love from across the world
Image: SUPPLIED

Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee is truly iconic, and even has a "tattoo on a fan" moment to prove it.

The DJ recently took to his Twitter account to share a clip of one of his fans at the airport who was excited to meet him in person and show him his tattoo.

The man said meeting Black Coffee was a dream come true and showed him a tattoo he got of the DJ.

Black Coffee's followers were happy with the recognition the DJ is receiving across the globe. 

"I’ve always wondered how artists feel about this. It’s obviously such an honor to have someone 'pay tribute' to you and your work like that, but another part of me thinks it would be a bit overwhelming," said one tweep

Black Coffee made history earlier this year when he bagged the Best Dance/Electronic Album Grammy for his seventh studio album, Subconsciously. It is the first time an SA artist has won a Grammy in this category.

Black Coffee was accompanied on stage to collect his Grammy by his son Esona.

“I want to thank God for the gift of music and being able to share it with the world, to heal souls and help people go through whatever they are going through in life. Thank you to my fans around the world for believing in me. I want to thank my family and my children,” Black Coffee said in his acceptance speech.

