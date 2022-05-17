×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Amanda du-Pont hits back at dating rumours

17 May 2022 - 10:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
The actress and media personality denied having a new boyfriend.
The actress and media personality denied having a new boyfriend.
Image: Instagram/ Amanda du-Pont

Media personality Amanda du-Pont has pleaded with a popular blogger to leave her name out of his gossip.

The actress denied having a new boyfriend after the blogger said she was spotted with her new boyfriend in Cape Town.

Taking to Twitter to set the record straight she shared a clip of herself and her friends out together and said the man shown in the pictures was actually her bodyguard.

"The original video. An afternoon riding bikes and scooters with my friends. The image you posted seems to be a malicious cropped version to insinuate rumours. For clarity, the man in the image is my bodyguard. A polite plea to leave my name out your gossip."

There have been rumours doing the rounds that the actress has split from her husband Shawn Rodriques. However the star has been spotted still wearing her ring.

Amanda announced her engagement in 2018 after Shawn proposed at a surprise picnic.

"My darling you sweep me off my feet every single time but this time you had me crying! I said yes to the man I prayed for so specifically. Everything you are, is everything I asked for. Life isn’t perfect, but perfect with you in it. I love loving you. I am so thrilled to be your fiancé!"

Taking to Instagram two years ago, Amanda, to reveal she was married, expressed how her grandmother would say she was getting tired of waiting for her to get married.  

“I lost my gogo last night. If you know me well you’d know she was my fave. Everything in my body is aching and so painful but I’m happy you are resting and no longer in pain.

“She promised to wait until I was married before she passed. Over the last couple of years, she would hint that she was getting tired. I’m married granny and I’m OK, hope you are too. Maye ngitakukhumbula! Rest in Perfect Peace."

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

SNAPS | Beautiful views & colourful bikinis! Inside Amanda Du-Pont’s Thailand retreat

Showing off her brand new boobs in cute bikinis, Amanda is living the life in Thailand.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

WATCH | ‘It went well’ — Amanda du Pont updates fans after her boob job

"The pain isn't crazy at all," Amanda shared.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Actress Amanda du-Pont explains reason behind her recent boob job

"I lost tissue on my breasts which made me self-conscious."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Dumi Mkokstad's wife Ziphozenkosi buys him a GTI for his birthday TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi spills the tea on fallout with Unathi Nkayi: ‘I never want to speak to ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa Wabantu and her bae living it up on their vacay TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Rachel Kolisi’s hilarious reaction to claims she and Siya own a fleet ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Kelly Khumalo, Jub Jub pen heartfelt messages to Christian on his birthday TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Malema concerned about ‘privatisation’ of state owned entities
Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies appears in court over airline incident