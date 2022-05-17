Anton Jafta showers Boity Thulo with more celebrations after her birthday

Rapper Boity Thulo and her beau, actor Anton Jafta, have fans gushing over their relationship.

Boity celebrated her 32nd birthday on April 28 and her partner has made it known the celebrations continue.

Anton planned a birthday dinner for Boity at Ellerman House in Cape Town.

"Some special moments with my love celebrating another God-given year of an incredible life. To more living, more creating, more inspiring and more sharing of your gift and talents. PS. It’s still your birthday. I love you," wrote Anton.

Boity responed: "I love you. I couldn’t have asked for a better celebration."