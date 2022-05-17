Anton Jafta showers Boity Thulo with more celebrations after her birthday
Rapper Boity Thulo and her beau, actor Anton Jafta, have fans gushing over their relationship.
Boity celebrated her 32nd birthday on April 28 and her partner has made it known the celebrations continue.
Anton planned a birthday dinner for Boity at Ellerman House in Cape Town.
"Some special moments with my love celebrating another God-given year of an incredible life. To more living, more creating, more inspiring and more sharing of your gift and talents. PS. It’s still your birthday. I love you," wrote Anton.
Boity responed: "I love you. I couldn’t have asked for a better celebration."
The couple kept their relationship private for the longest time but confirmed they were an item after posting pictures on Instagram stories of them sharing a kiss on Christmas Day.
When sharing a couple quiz Boity did with her partner for Valentine's Day this year, the rapper said she was pleased to find out how well she and her partner knew each other.
“We did the AEG couples challenge to see how well Anton and I know each other. I was actually quite impressed and enjoyed it more than I thought I would,” she wrote.
