'Damn, she's dope!' — Tweeps impressed with rapper Nomfundo Yekani’s bars on 'Podcast and Chill'

Rapper Nomfundo Yekani dropped some bars when she guest appeared on Podcast and Chill recently and Twitter went crazy over her.

Tweeps were impressed by the artist's talent and said she was the girl she thought she was.

“MoGal went on the podcast and did not say anything that would tarnish their reputation/name and sis delivered bars! Two free styles. Your favourite could never,” said one tweep

“OK, today's Podcast and Chill plugged me on to Nomfundo Yekani. Damn, her voice projection and bars, lyrical acrobatics and switch from Kasi to Ngamla is on point. Wishing you rap prosperity, Nomfundo,” said another.

The rapper has dropped several projects, including Mirrors, Pain, and Thanduk'bonga.

On their recent Monday episode of Podcast and Chill, Mac G and Sol Phenduka interviewed the former club hostess.

She also dropped some bars that made her name shoot on to the Twitter trends list.

The star also teased a new project, titled Savanah. and said she was hoping to team up with Kwesta.

Kwesta has been in the rap game for more than 10 years and in 2020 participated in an Old Mutual sponsored AMPD Masterclass to mentor 10 aspiring musicians.

Here are some of the reactions to Nomfundo's bars:

