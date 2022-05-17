×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'He needs to be expelled' — Unathi Nkayi enraged by video of white student allegedly urinating on black student's books

17 May 2022 - 08:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Unathi Nkayi said the student needed to be expelled and have criminal charges against him.
Unathi Nkayi said the student needed to be expelled and have criminal charges against him.
Image: Instagram/ Unathi

Media personality Unathi Nkayi is enraged by a video of a white Stellenbosch University student allegedly urinating on a black student’s laptop and textbooks, calling for criminal charges to be brought against him and for him to be banned from all places of learning.

Stellenbosch University on Monday suspended the student, describing the incident as totally unacceptable, “destructive and hurtful”.

Unathi was among those who reacted to the incident, calling for the student to be brought to book.

“He needs to be expelled, have criminal charges against him and be banned from all institutions of learning,” she said.

In her mentions actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi and comedienne Celeste Ntuli expressed their anger and shock at the video.

“Wait what?! Hold up. This is still happening in 2022?” asked Nambitha

“Racism is the major problem” said Celeste.

Vice-chancellor Prof Wim de Villiers said: “We are appalled by this type of behaviour. Such conduct will not be tolerated at the university.

“We acted swiftly and decisively to uphold our commitment to a culture [of] inclusivity. What happened at Huis Marais is not acceptable. No student has the right to diminish another student’s human dignity or rights in this way.”

The residence management condemned the incident.

“The student affected is clearly still in shock after his very upsetting and painful ordeal. He is still trying to process what happened and was offered counselling. He will be supported as and when required to ensure his academic progress is not affected by the incident.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Somizi spills the tea on fallout with Unathi Nkayi: ‘I never want to speak to her again’

"Sometimes when people show you who they are, you leave them."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Wanna lose weight? The secret to success is in food, says Unathi Nkayi

After losing weight and maintaining her hot body, singer and radio personality Unathi Nkayi has shared tips for others inspired by her health journey.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Unathi Nkayi confirms gig at community radio station Star FM

“I am looking forward to a fresh new format of radio that I have never before attempted," Unathi Nkayi said.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Halala! Unathi Nkayi lands another radio gig after Kaya 959 axing

Which station do you think she will join?
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Dumi Mkokstad's wife Ziphozenkosi buys him a GTI for his birthday TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi spills the tea on fallout with Unathi Nkayi: ‘I never want to speak to ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa Wabantu and her bae living it up on their vacay TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Rachel Kolisi’s hilarious reaction to claims she and Siya own a fleet ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Kelly Khumalo, Jub Jub pen heartfelt messages to Christian on his birthday TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Malema concerned about ‘privatisation’ of state owned entities
Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies appears in court over airline incident