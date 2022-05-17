Twitter blogger gets dragged for 'false' rumours about Sjava getting a 4th wife
Tweeps have once again slammed controversial local Twitter blogger Musa Khawula for his alleged inaccurate reporting on social media.
Musa, who has been sharing many rumours about celebrities recently, took to his timeline on Monday sharing a picture of Sjava with a young lady, speculating the star had taken a fourth wife.
Sjava with his 4th wife Lindi Khuzwayo.— Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) May 15, 2022
Lindi Khuzwayo was married to Ngizwe Mchunu. pic.twitter.com/jLFuSM9H7D
Mzansi was unimpressed with the report after it was pointed out that the image he shared was from radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu's late father's send-off.
Here are some of the reactions:
These were taken yesterday at Ngizwe's father's send off. pic.twitter.com/4uUNxWnbKg— Nhlanhla Mabaso (@_NMabaso) May 16, 2022
Lies detected 😂😂😂 https://t.co/QS82ekca2y pic.twitter.com/hL0obMoFS1— Ndabezitha 🖤💚💛👑 (@KingMntungwa) May 16, 2022
you're such a liar! haibo... at this point its useless believing anything you post. https://t.co/qkL08VNerD— TENDERONI MAKEDA SELAH (@ThenjiRONI) May 16, 2022
While fans have come to his defence on social media, Sjava has remain mum on the rumour. Any comment from Sjava will be included once received.
Sjava seldom shares details about his love life.
In an interview with TshisaLIVE in 2019, Sjava spoke of how fame made it hard to pursue romantic relationships.
“There's a lot of things that happen behind closed doors. On the outside people don't know that my career may be going well but the side effect (fame) means my life is not going as well. That's why if you look at many relationships of people in the public eye, they hardly ever work out. It is because of the strain (of fame).”
