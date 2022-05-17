Twitter blogger gets dragged for 'false' rumours about Sjava getting a 4th wife

While fans have come to his defence on social media, Sjava has remain mum on the rumour. Any comment from Sjava will be included once received.

Sjava seldom shares details about his love life.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE in 2019, Sjava spoke of how fame made it hard to pursue romantic relationships.

“There's a lot of things that happen behind closed doors. On the outside people don't know that my career may be going well but the side effect (fame) means my life is not going as well. That's why if you look at many relationships of people in the public eye, they hardly ever work out. It is because of the strain (of fame).”

